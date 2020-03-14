After the success of reality show Bigg Boss 13, the makers immediately announced 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' featuring two famous contestants from Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill.

However, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give the same amount of masala and spice that is required for a reality show. It seems the audience isn't liking the unnecessary drama created by the makers and now have decided to go a step forward to garner good TRP.

As per sources, Aanchal Khurana who entered this week in the dating reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' as a wildcard contestant has ruffled a lot of feathers in the show with her strong positioning and connect with Paras Chhabra. As the competition in the dating reality show has intensified, it is seen that contestants who had come to date Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are now trying to date other co-contestants as well.

It so happened that Balraj Syal's closeness to Ankita shifted the limelight on the duo and their chemistry and romance raised questions on their so-called 'relationship'.

However, this didn't go down well with Aanchal Khurana and she slammed Ankita for her behavior and orientation towards Balraj by saying she entered the dating reality show for Paras Chhabra

Clarifying her stance Aanchal said "I am a one-man woman. I don't kiss, hug, hold hands and sit in the lap of people of opposite gender be it even my friends. I would like to reserve these special gestures for the love of my life only." She further went on to criticize Ankita for being treacherous by getting close to Balraj and also seriously questioned her character.

Hearing the commotion, Balraj also stepped in the argument and accused Aanchal of character assassination of Ankita in an unreasonable and ruthless manner. Replying to Balraj, Aanchal reiterated that she is in the show for Paras Chhabra and will conduct herself accordingly till the very end.

As this is the eviction week, host Gautam Gulati gave the inmates a task to break the bottle on the contestants head whom they feel are faking it up in the show.

In no time, Aanchal set her target on Sanjana, whilst Shehzaada broke the bottle on Balraj for being fake. His reason was the same as of Aanchal, and he said that by getting close to Ankita; Balraj is being unfaithful to Shehnaaz Gill and does not deserve to be on the show. On hearing this a heated argument began Paras and Shehnaaz and she accused Aanchal of the character assassination of Ankita.

Paras took Aanchal Khurana's side for being truthful. This further spiced up the heated debate in the house. Things got ugly when Paras Chhabra declared that he will quit the show if Aanchal's truthfulness is not respected in the house.

Only time will tell what happens next.

Aanchal's entry is like a breath of fresh air in Paras' life as they share a long history. The chemistry and conversation during their date was a testimony to the fact that Aanchal is one of the strongest contenders of the show.

Well, we wonder what's the truth!