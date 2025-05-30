Interfaith and intercaste marriages and relationships are not new to Bollywood and have been explored numerous times. Films like 2 States, starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, and Chennai Express, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, portrayed love stories between a North Indian and a South Indian. The theme of intercaste marriage has been effectively explored over the years, and now, Bollywood returns to it once again, this time with a fresh on-screen pair.

On Thursday, Maddock Films unveiled the first-look teaser of Param Sundari, a romantic drama starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. This marks the first time the two actors will share the screen together.

The fifty-six-second teaser clip of Param Sundari opens with Sidharth Malhotra as Punjabi munda Param, working out in the gym, followed by a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor as the South Indian beauty, Sundari. The camera then pans across the breathtaking landscapes of Kerala, setting the tone for a vibrant love story.

Viewers are treated to visuals of Sidharth and Janhvi romancing amidst the lush greenery of South India, but the mood quickly shifts. In a dramatic turn, Sidharth is seen running from goons while Janhvi walks confidently with a koyta (knife) slung over her shoulder.

While the teaser's stunning visuals and captivating background music manage to grab attention, it didn't take long for netizens to draw comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2013 blockbuster Chennai Express, as well as Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's 2 States.

Here's what netizens have to say!

A user wrote, "This music is giving me 90's A R Rahman and I am here for it..."

Another user wrote, "Let me guess, SM goes to Kerala on a business trip and falls in love with JK and then they convince their families and get married? Little bit of 2 states and Chennai Express rom-com ingredients."

The next one mentioned, "GenZ Chennai express. Hehe ."

Another comment read, "But I've already seen chennai express ," whereas a netizen opined, "it's giving chennai express minus the funny part Alsoooo janhvi gets to live her dream with the South Indian character."

A netizen shared, "Idc if the story is predictable, i'm in need of a good rom-com. This doesn't even require much of acting skills so they both will do fine, anyways sid looks so hot and janhvi looks pretty too.."

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film Param Sundari, backed by Karan Johar, will hit theatres on July 25.