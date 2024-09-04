In an incredible achievement, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar have become the first Olympic medalists from Jammu and Kashmir, winning a bronze medal in the compound open archery mixed team event at the Paris Paralympics. Their remarkable journey is a testament to their determination and dexterity.

Sheetal Devi: A True Inspiration

Born with phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder, Sheetal has overcome immense physical challenges to become a top-tier archer. Her arms did not fully form, but her spirit and dedication have made her a Paralympic medalist at just 17 years old.

Sheetal's story began in 2019 when her exceptional athletic abilities caught the attention of coaches from the Indian Army. With innovative training methods, she quickly mastered archery with her feet.

The gifted girl of the Mughal Maidan area of Kishtwar district of J&K was born without hands but her actions and the spirit with which she has moved on in life is an inspiration for all.

Like other children of her age, she does go to school, studies well, and also does most of the work on her own, but all with her toes.

Life was going along normally for her until she was noticed by the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army at one of the events for Youth at Mughal Maidan in 2019.

Recognizing her talent, she was adopted by the Army for her education. Concurrently, efforts were being made by the Army to seek medical help and provide her with artificial limbs.

In May 2021, Bengaluru-based Meghna Girish, mother of Nagrota martyr Major Akshay Girish came forward to help.

Further with her efforts, renowned actor Anupam Kher, after analyzing the case, committed to financial help through his NGO for Sheetal's treatment of artificial limbs.

Trained and groomed in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi sports complex

Sheetal Devi was trained and groomed at the sports complex of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Sheetal Devi along with Rakesh Kumar trained in the same complex put up a good fight in the high-intensity encounter against Italy and won gold in the Compound open mixed team.

Besides, Rakesh in the Compound men's open doubles won gold against France. Sheetal also clinched silver in compound women's open and bronze in compound women's doubles by defeating Italy.

Teamwork triumphs!



Congratulations to Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar on winning the Bronze in Mixed Team Compound Open Archery. They have demonstrated remarkable dexterity and determination. India is delighted by this feat. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/tEEYdebB87 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2024

Rakesh Kumar: A Journey of Resilience

Rakesh Kumar, born in 1985, was paralyzed in both legs after an accident in 2010. He considered suicide but found a new purpose in archery. Coach Kuldeep Vedwan discovered his talent and nurtured him. Rakesh has practiced archery regularly, winning several medals at the national level before making a mark internationally.

Prime Minister, LG Praise the Duo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the team spirit demonstrated by Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, congratulating them on their remarkable achievement. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also congratulated the duo, saying they have brought glory to the nation and immense pride to J&K.

Their Legacy Continues

Sheetal and Rakesh's victory is a significant milestone in India's Paralympic history. They have inspired millions, and their journey will continue to motivate others to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.