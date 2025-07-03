Shefali Jariwala's untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 27, 2025. Her last rites were held on Saturday in Mumbai, followed by her asthi visarjan on Sunday.

On Thursday, Shefali's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking note, expressing how deeply he misses and loves her. He wrote that Shefali was much more than just the 'Kaanta Laga girl'.

Parag Tyagi remembers Shefali Jariwala; pens heart-wrenching note

Sharing a candid photo of Shefali from his archives, he wrote a heartfelt note that read, "Shefali, the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga, was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace, sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination. But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa, always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba. A protective and guiding sister n maasi. A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion. In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light. By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted. I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy, a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity.."

Friends and well-wishers of Shefali Jariwala flooded Parag Tyagi's post with heartfelt messages, remembering her fondly and sharing touching tributes.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in the early 2000s with her sizzling performance in the remix video Kaanta Laga, earning her the moniker "Kaanta Laga Girl." She later appeared in Salman Khan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the following years, Shefali transitioned to reality TV, gaining popularity through her participation in Nach Baliye alongside her husband, and later in Bigg Boss 13.

What was the cause of death?

According to sources, Shefali may have taken an anti-ageing injection on an empty stomach, which could have triggered the cardiac arrest. While her autopsy ruled out any foul play, the official findings have not yet been made public.

Shefali's close friend, actor Pooja Ghai, spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani about Shefali's heartbreaking final moments. She revealed that on the night of her death, Shefali had dinner and then asked her husband, Parag, to take their dog for a walk. While Parag was downstairs, he received a distressing call from their house help, urging him to return quickly as Shefali wasn't feeling well.

Pooja shared, "What happened exactly, we'll know after the postmortem. But from what I understand, she had dinner and then told Parag to take the dog out. What happened next was sudden and devastating."