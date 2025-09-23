It might have been a few months since Shefali Jariwala passed away, but the news still seems unreal. The 'Kanta Laga' girl passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home. Several conspiracy theories started floating around about her death. Some reports claimed that the diva was fasting and had taken anti-ageing medicine that caused the attack.

Some claimed that her BP dropped and she suffered a heart attack. Parag Tyagi, who has been trying to cope up to the devastating loss, has now come forward to set the record straight. On the speculations of the actress taking anti-ageing medicines, Parag said it was all "half-baked information".

Why the IV drip?

"This is half-baked information. I want to ask, which of these were anti-ageing medicines?" he asked on his youtube channel. Tyagi further said that since Shefali used to forget taking everyday medicines, she used to take multivitamins once a month through an IV drip.

"Shefali didn't want to take multivitamins daily as she would forget them, so she took them through IV drip once a month. These included multivitamins, Vitamin C, collagen, and glutathione, which is one of the best antioxidants," Parag said.

Wasn't fasting whole day

Parag also clarified that Shefali wasn't fasting whole day like some publications claimed. He revealed that she was fasting but ate after the puja and then slept. When she woke up in the evening, she again ate. Parag also claimed that she looked so young because of her discipline.

"What anti-ageing are people talking about? She didn't look her age because of the hard work behind it. She controlled her diet, but that doesn't mean she didn't eat. She would have a 1/2 kg ice cream pack, but of course we would work out also after that, and we ate this at least twice a week. She would eat Chinese or something else every Sunday," he mentioned.

Parag concluded saying, "She never deprived herself of anything. I don't know where this fasting thing is coming from. I think this was said by someone and they just picked up from there, and I request people to find the truth and then talk."