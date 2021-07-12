A British soldier faced the nightmare of his life after his parachute failed while landing. However, the soldier managed to land in a kitchen in California by breaking the roof and ceiling. The incident happened during a special forces free-fall jump. As the parachute failed to open, he ended up in the kitchen of a bungalow.

British soldier successfully cheated death

The British soldier was falling in an out-of-control manner to the ground, but hitting the roof and finally ending up in the kitchen was not capable enough for death to embrace him. Local residents called 911 after seeing the soldier plummeting towards the ground.

Pictures of the incident showed the soldier on his back, surrounded by the debris of the roof in the kitchen. The impact also resulted in a punch hole in the roof of the bungalow located in the outskirts of Atascadero.

The soldier was stunned

Local police officials who reached the spot revealed that the British soldier was stunned after the incident, but he did not have any serious injuries. Pictures of the British soldier revealed that his ankle was bleeding. The parachutist is now currently undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

"The parachutist had fallen through the exterior and interior of a residence. The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries. We are grateful that the parachutist received only moderate injuries and that no other persons suffered injury," said the Police, The Sun reports.

Authorities also revealed that all the other soldiers who took part in the free-falling exercise landed safely at the designated landing field.