Mahesh Bhatt is a doting grandfather. Both Alia and Ranbir have often spoken about how Mahesh Bhatt's world revolves around Raha Kapoor. It has been a few days since Ranbir and Alia showed Raha to the world and we can't seem to have enough of her. The little girl is as beautiful and adorable as it gets, no wonder she is the apple of her parents' eyes.

Now, Mahesh Bhatt has expressed his surprise at Ranbir and Alia's decision to let Raha meet the world. The ace filmmaker said that the proud parents must have felt the need to satiate the curiosity of the nation around their child and decided to show her after she turned one. Pooja Bhatt's father further added that he too was surprised by their move.

Raha introduced to the world

"I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that okay, now, she's one year old, and it's time for her to be introduced to the world at large, which was very curious to know what their baby looks like," Bhatt said in an interview. He also praised the media for being decent and gentle that when Ranbir asked them not to shout or scare the little girl, they did so with love.

Mahesh Bhatt praised media

"I must say that the paparazzi were very decent. In this intrusive age, where the media just gets everywhere, I think that's where we are more civilized than the West – in reference to respecting Alia and Ranbir's right to keep their child private," he further added. Ranbir and Alia decided to give the world a glimpse of their daughter on Christmas, last year.

Ranbir's speech for Raha

Little Raha made the nation swoon over her cute looks. Both, Alia and Ranbir recently won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress and Best Actor. Ranbir mentioned Raha in his winning speech and said that he had started shooting for Animal the day she was born. He added that he was bringing a bua and a maasi (aunt) for her to play with. (referring to the trophy)

"My daughter Raha, you were born and a week later I started the shoot of Animal. And every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience, I love you daughtee. Mama and Papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (he addressed the awards as bua and maasi) to play with," the Kapoor scion said.