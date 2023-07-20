Wherever celebrities go, paparazzi follow and we mean it literally. At one instance when Parineeti Chopra was walking at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, a few chatty paps decided to strike up a conversation. And obviously, the topic of interest is the actress' wedding with fiancee Raghav Chadha.

"Humein aana hai aapki shaadi mein (we want to attend your wedding)," a reporter jokingly said. To this, the actress replied with a big smile and said, "Aana bhai, aana (do come)." Immediately, another one remarked, "Italy mein mat kardena (please don't get married in Italy)." The actress couldn't control her laughter. Take a look;

Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai, snapped at the airport.??@ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/GEYjQPF4Te — E24 (@E24bollynews) July 19, 2023

The paparazzi were clearly pointing at the recent trend of celebrities opting for Italy as their destination for the wedding to avoid the paparazzi. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh got married in Italy with zero access to media.

After months of speculation and dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. According to industry buzz, the couple is likely to tie the knot later this year in Rajasthan. On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill.