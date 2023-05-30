Malaika Arora has often caught the fancy of netizens who seem hell bent on decoding the reason behind her walk and for several other bizarre reasons. But, this time, it seems the limelight has been again taken by the actress' clothes. On Monday, May 30, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl was spotted by the shutterbugs while she had stepped out with her friends in Bandra. The actress was seen wearing a loose comfy blue shirt dress that flaunted her sexy toned legs.

Netizens troll Malaika for wearing short dress

In a video, which was shared on a paparazzo's Instagram account, Malaika Arora was seen posing for the photographers when she was heading towards her car. The actress waved and smiled at the paparazzi and even greeted some of her fans when they came to meet the her. The video showed Malaika telling her driver, "Are ruko ruko" as he was about to close the car door, ignoring those fans who were coming close to meet the actress who was seated inside the car.

As usual, Malaika looked quite sexy in the shirt dress that she had teamed with a pair of white shoes. But it seems, her outfit didn't go down well with the netizens as they started trolling the 49-year-old actress as soon after the video surfaced online. One user commented, "Pant pehena bhul gaye kyaa (Did she forget to wear the pant?)," while another said, "Aunty number 1". A third comment read, "Arey Arjun ki shirt pehan aayi (Arey she has come wearing Arjun's shirt)".

Malaika faces backlash for sharing beau's almost nude photo

Meanwhile, a day back, Malaika was slammed for sharing a semi-nude photo of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram story where he seem to be hiding his modesty with a cushion. One user slammed her and asked, "Why is she showing this to us? Another user questioned, "Was she drunk when she posted this on her public account?."

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's new song 'Tera Ki Khayal'.