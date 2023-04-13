Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors of the film industry. A known workout-holic, industry's favourite Bhaijaan often keeps giving his fans sneak peek into his fitness regime and intense workout sessions. And, guess what, the actor has again treated his fans and followers to another sweaty yet inspiring photo straight from the gym.

On Thursday afternoon, April 13, Salman Khan grabbed our attention on Twitter by sharing three new pictures from his gym. He captioned the post, "Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab #BeingStrong #KBKJ". In the image, the actor can be seen relaxing in the gym after a leg workout.

Netizens drool over Salman Khan's gym photos

As soon as the post was shared, all the Salman Khan fans started drooling over the gym photos and flocked in to post their comments. One user said, "First insprition of bodybuilding," while another said, "Thats why you are fitness icon till the age of 56". A third comment read, "Bow down to the real OG".

This comes a day after the 'Tiger 3' actor shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Gym n dinning table, the fairest places ever. Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh (For that you don't need just power but will power) KBKJ#BeingStrong." The post was loved and liked by his fans as well as many other celebrities, including Anil Kapoor and Dino Morea. Anil Kapoor dropped fire emoticons, while Dino Morea wrote, "Looking good #stayingstrong." Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik also commented, "Arey yaar mazaa agaya bro (It was fun brother)".

On Monday, April 10, Salman Khan and his team launched the trailer of their upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Did you see the trailer with your bhai n jaan? #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer."

Salman Khan unbuttons shirt at trailer launch

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch, Salman Khan also slammed the trolls who alleged that he used visual effects (VFX) to show his abs in films and unbuttoned his shirt at the event to show off his toned abs. He said, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hai (You think this is done through VFX)". Speaking about his abs, Salman Khan added, "Hamara hamesha chaar, aur chaar se chhe me covert hota hai (They are always converted from 4 to 6)."

On the work front, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming Eid project titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Sooraj Pancholi, Bhagyashree and many others.