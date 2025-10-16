Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who essayed the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, succumbed to cancer on Wednesday. The actor's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai's Santacruz area.

Bollywood celebs, including Salman Khan, Pankaj Dheer's son and actor Nikitin Dheer, his wife Kratika Sengar, Kushal Tandon, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, paid their respects at the actor's funeral.

Salman arrived amid heavy security and was seen hugging Nikitin Dheer. He also shared a brief hug with Kushal Tandon. Mika Singh and Arbaaz Khan were also spotted attending the last rites of the veteran actor.

For the unversed, Pankaj had worked with Salman in the film Tumko Na Bhool Payenge.

Pankaj Dheer's son, actor Nikitin Dheer, carried his father's bier, while Kushal Tandon also helped carry it during the funeral.

Another video show Nikitin Dheer hugging his mother as she broke down upon seeing her late husband's mortal remains.

Take a look at the visuals below.

Actor Salman Khan and others attend the last rites of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer

.

.

.

.

Video: ANI pic.twitter.com/wRfhWfok2D — WION Showbiz (@WIONShowbiz) October 15, 2025

About Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer passed away at the age of 68. His close friend and CINTAA member Amit Behl confirmed the news earlier in the day. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025," read the official statement from the Cine & TV Artistes' Association.

Pankaj Dheer rose to fame in the late 1980s for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, a role that made him a household name and an unforgettable face in Indian television. Apart from Mahabharat, he proved his talent in many popular TV shows like Chandrakanta (as King Shivdutt), The Great Maratha, Yug (as Ali Khan), and Kanoon.