Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Memorial, built in the memory of late Deendayal Upadhyay in Dhanakya village, 20 km from Jaipur, will soon have a research centre to bring to the fore the diverse aspects of India as a nation. People from the nearby areas will be trained in self-employment avenues, said Deendayal Upadhyay Samaroh Samiti president Mohanlal Chheepa.

Dhanakya village is the birthplace of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay where a memorial was set up a few years ago.

Committee joint secretary Neeraj Kumawat said that the library situated in this memorial showcases the ideologies of Swami Vivekanand, Mahatma Gandhi and other personalities. This library is being developed as a research centre which will be equipped with all modern facilities and will take the ideology of Pt Upadhyay to other countries. Research students from other nations will be invited here for further research.

Data bank on institutions associated with Pt Upadhyay

A data bank of institutions associated with Pt Upadhyay across the country has been set up so that all these institutions can be interlinked and their work included in this bank.

Mohanlal said there are plans for organic farming on the barren land of farmers in the surrounding areas. Also, there will be a programme to improve the breeds of cows in the gaushalas (cow shelters).

Rajasthan Heritage Protection and Promotion Authority former chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said that Deendayalji spent a major part of his life in Rajasthan.

Hence came the idea for this memorial. A 15-feet tall statue of Deendayal Upadhyay made of Ashtadhatu has been installed in the memorial. Events related to his life, public meetings and meetings with senior members of society are also shown here.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's 104th birth anniversary celebrations are being held here on Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda is scheduled to address the virtual event, starting at 5 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live on various social media platforms.

Mohanlal said that along with JP Nadda, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary will also be present at the programme.