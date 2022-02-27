As the world is slowly recovering from the Covid pandemic, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates has warned that humanity will soon face another pandemic. During an interaction with CNBC, Gates noted that the new pandemic will be from a different pathogen, and it will not be from the coronavirus family.

Another pandemic to hit earth?

Gates noted that the severities associated with Covid infection have been dramatically reduced due to vaccination. He asserted that it may even help people to combat the new pathogen once it hits the earth.

"We'll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time. The chance of severe disease, which is mainly associated with being elderly and having obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that infection exposure," Gates told CNBC.

mRNA technology to do the magic

According to Gates, the development in mRNA technology could help combat the next pandemic effectively.

"The cost of being ready for the next pandemic is not that large. It's not like climate change. If we're rational, yes, the next time we'll catch it early," added Gates.

Bill Gates also talked about the necessity of receiving Covid vaccines at the earliest. However, he noted that the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world's population by mid-2022 is still unassailable. According to the latest updates, at least 61 percent of the world's population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

Earlier, Bill Gates, while interacting with YouTuber Derek Muller in the channel 'Veritasium', had warned that climate change and the possibility of bioterrorism could be the future threats humans will face in the future.