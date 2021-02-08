Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in 2015, had warned about a possible virus outbreak that could devastate humankind. As the coronavirus outbreak made the entire world shut down in 2020, several people recollected Bill Gates' speech, and they even claimed that the business magnate has a peculiar capability to foresee the future. And now, Bill Gates has made another awry prediction about the future.

Bill Gates issues dire warning

Recently, Bill Gates appeared with YouTuber Derek Muller in the channel 'Veritasium'. During the talk, Bill Gates predicted that humankind will soon witness something deadlier than the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Bill Gates, climate change and the possibility of a bio-terrorism could be the future threats humans will face in the future.

"One is climate change. Every year that would be a death toll even greater than we have had in this pandemic. Bio-terrorism. Somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus and that means the cost, the chance of running into this is more than the naturally-caused epidemics like the current one," said Bill Gates during the talk.

How did Bill Gates predict the coronavirus outbreak?

During the interview, Muller asked Bill Gates how he predicted the possibility of the coronavirus outbreak half a decade ago. Gates responded that respiratory infections used to affect humans from time to time, and some of them may be deadly.

"There are a number of respiratory viruses and from time to time one will come along. Respiratory diseases are very scary because you're still walking around on a plane, a bus when you're infectious. Unlike some other diseases like ebola where you are mostly in a hospital bed by the time viral load infects other people," added Gates.

A few months back, popular British naturalist David Attenborough had warned that a mass extinction event and another pandemic could hit earth before 2100 unless human beings do something to save the planet. According to Attenborough, catastrophic events will be triggered silently before anyone could realize it.