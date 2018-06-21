The latest leak of the Panama Papers has revealed financial details and history of transactions relating to as many 12,000 Indians who have stashed away wealth in secret offshore tax havens.

The explosive document dump, known as 'Panama Papers: The Aftermath' has revealed the names of several of Indians including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Bijli, Kavin Bharti Mittal, Jalaj Ashwin Dani, Lokesh Sharma etc.

Shiv Khemka, Jehangir Sorabjee, K P Singh, Anurag Kejriwal, Navin Mehra and Hajra Iqbal Memon are also mentioned in the latest data dump as having confirmed links to offshore companies, the Indian Express reported.

Among the international luminaries mentioned in the latest Panama papers are football great Lionel Messi, Argentinean President Mauricio Macri and French jeweller Pierre Cartier.

The Aftermath documents have been released two years after the Panama Papers leak shocked the financial world in 2016 and exposed the shady offshore businesses of many of the world high and mighty.

As many as 12 lakh documents were analysed by the consortium of Investigative Journalists spearheaded by publications like German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung and the Indian Express.