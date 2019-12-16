Have you linked your Aadhaar number with your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card? If not, please do it immediately as December 31, 2019, is the last date to link the 12-digit biometric ID. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through an order issued in September this year extended the due date for linking the PAN with the Aadhaar till December 31.

Taking to Twitter, the income tax department reminded in a public message that it will be mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar by the end of this month: "Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December 2019." Earlier, the deadline to link the PAN with Aadhaar was September 30.

It might seem very difficult to connect Aadhaar card with your PAN card, on the contrary, it is very simple to do so. Follow these simple steps to link your Aadhaar Card with your PAN.

Steps to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card online:

To link Aadhaar with PAN, the I-Tax department has listed several ways for the assessees. Visit the website — incometaxindia.gov.in.

Step 1: Open the Income Tax e-filing portal (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) and log in to your account (if you already have an a/c or create one).

Step 2: Select 'Profile Settings' and click on 'Link Aadhaar'

Step 3: Type your 12-digit 'Aadhaar Number' in the box and select 'Link Aadhaar'.

A pop-up message will appear saying "Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully".

How to link PAN-Aadhaar via SMS

The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking.

Send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following order:

UIDPAN

In case you are not sure whether you have linked your PAN and Aadhaar, you can open Link Aadhaar Status page on the I-T website to check. Put in your PAN and Aadhaar number to check.

And, if your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, you can do it here.

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department. The SC, in September 2018, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Aadhaar or Unique Identity Number, a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is one of the most important documents of personal identification in India whereas PAN is a 10-character alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department to a person, firm or entity.