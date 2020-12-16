Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee's world-famous sex tape scandal is coming to Hulu TV series. In the upcoming mini-series, Lily James and Sebastian Stan will star in the lead roles, and there are reports that Seth Rogen will play the part of the guy who stole the couple's honeymoon sex tape.

As reported by Deadline, Yesterday and Rebecca movie star Lily James and Sebastian Stan are tapped to play the lead roles in the upcoming eight-part mini-series portraying the lives of Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue's drummer Tommy Lee. The working title of the show is Pam & Tommy.

Pam & Tommy will shoot in the spring with director Craig Gillespie helming the project. As per reports, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are not involved with the series.

Pamela Anderson's sex tape:

Back in 1995, a sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee was stolen from their honeymoon. Following which, Anderson sued the video distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group.

After a legal battle, Anderson and Lee entered into a confidential settlement agreement with IEG. The video distribution company then made the sex tape available for its subscribed users, resulting in triple the regular traffic on the sites.

As per several reports, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape reportedly made a whopping $77 million in the first year alone.

Later in 2015, Anderson would tell Watch What Happens Live that she has never seen the sex tape, and she has reportedly made not a single buck out of it. She revealed back then that she was seven months pregnant with Dylan, and all the stress was somehow affecting her pregnancy.

"I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything," Pamela Anderson said in 2015.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's married life:

Pamela and Tommy Lee married on February 19, 1995, after knowing each other for only 96 hours. The couple got married on a beach, with Anderon in a bikini. From their marriage, they have two sons together -- Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. During their three years of married life, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse after assaulting the Baywatch actress. As a result, he was sentenced to six months in the Los Angeles County Jail.