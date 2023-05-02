A six-year-old Palestinian boy was mauled to death by a lion at a private zoo in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run police force in the besieged enclave.

The boy Hamada Iqtiet, from the city of Khan Yunis, climbed the fence and reached an opening in the cage before being hit on the head by a lion, Xinhua news agency quoted witnesses and media sources as saying.

The police announced a temporary seal-off of the zoo after the incident.

"The police decided to temporarily close the entertainment city 'Asda' in Khan Yunis, pending the completion of investigations and taking safety measures in the place," said Ayman Batniji, the police spokesman in Gaza.

The incident is the first known fatality due to an animal attack in a Gaza zoo.

(With inputs from IANS)