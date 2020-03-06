Director Karuna Kumar's Telugu movie Palasa 1978 featuring Rakshith, Nakshatra and Raghu Kunche in the lead roles has received favorable reviews and ratings from the audience across the globe.

Palasa 1978 is an action crime drama and Tammareddy Bharadwaja has written the story in collaboration with Karuna Kumar. Dhyan Atluri has produced it under the banners Sudhas Media and Media 9 Creative Works. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.24 hours.

Palasa 1978 story: Set in a small industrial town named Palasa, the story revolves around Mohan Rao, an artistic young man from a Dalit family who realises that his talent will never be rewarded and he can only move forward through physical might. Inspired by a henchman from his community who went on to attain power in the area, Mohan resorts to violence - a decision that influences his life's fate.

Performances: Rakshith has given an energetic performance, which is the highlight of Palasa 1978. Nakshatra has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is good. Raghu Kunche, Vijay Ram, Thiruveer, Laxman Meesala, Prawin Yendamuri, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Mirchi Madhavi, Thanmai Bolt and Shanmuk have done good jobs, say the audience.

Palasa 1978 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions:

#Palasa1978 is a genuine film with some great performances from the actors! Do watch and support this honest story! Wishing the entire team all the very best #PalasaOnMar6th @Rakshit18695 @Nakshatra_sk @Karunafilmmaker @kuncheraghu @SureshProdns

#Palasa1978 1st Half Report Raw and rustic first half. Action sequences are good. Director showcases Srikakulam slang wonderfully on-screen. #Palasa1978 Final Report: After a decent 1st half, the movie looses its fizz in the 2nd half. Except the climax, the whole 2nd half runs on a predictable plot. Climax dialogues are well written. Good performances from all the actors. #Palasa

#Palasa1978 1st Half Report Raw and rustic first half. Action sequences are good. Director showcases Srikakulam slang wonderfully on-screen.

Watched #palasa1978 Impressed with the performances of @kuncheraghu and the other star cast...

#Palasa1978 First Half Report: On the flip side, movie's pace is slow and many scenes can be guessed before hand. #Palasa1978 Second Half Report: Except for few goosebumps moments here and there, there is nothing exciting about second second half. Scenes are highly predictable and dragged to large extent. #PalasaOnMar6th @Rakshit18695 @Nakshatra_sk @Karunafilmmaker @kuncheraghu @SureshProdns

Wishing my dear friend @Karunafilmmaker all love on his debut film #Palasa1978 release today. I watched this raw and intense film already. Loved it. Hope you love it too. Wishing entire team a great success. @vrsiddareddy anna, we are next !!