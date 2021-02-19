Palakkad's popular eatery Noojehan Open Grill was completely gutted in fire after a suspected short circuit triggered the fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident as people ran out as soon as the fire broke, local media reported.

Fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the fire. But the hotel has been burnt beyond recognition. The officials are investigating the cause behind the fire, whether it was the power transformer outside the restaurant or the power unit of the hotel.

The fire started in the ground floor of the three-story building, located in a busy locality in Palakkad town filled with commercial establishments. The building next to the Noorjehan restaurant also caught fire, but no casualties have been reported from there too.