Amid tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, is Pakistan planning something big along the Line of Control to help Beijing, its all-weather friend? While Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire at the LoC and smuggling terrorists across the Indian side of the border for decades now, speculations are rife that Islamabad may try to help the Chinese Army by diverting India's attention to the LoC.

A senior Pakistani journalist's tweet that "the showdown is expected anytime" has given a hint about the evil designs of Pakistan. The journalist claimed that Pakistani military and intelligence agencies were "alert and ready to give a jaw-breaking response to the Indians misadventure." There have been several reports that Pakistan Air Force jets have been seen flying over Karachi unusually.

It is pertinent to note that India has one of the strongest militaries in the world, which can fight a two-front battle for months and Pakistan must not forget this before making any idiotic mistakes.

Pakistani military and intelligence agencies are fully alert and ready to give a jaw breaking response to the Indians misadventure. The showdown is expected anytime. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) June 17, 2020

Pakistan no match to India

It is no hidden fact that Pakistan's survival is dependent on China since the country is under a huge debt of Beijing. In the current India-China border standoff, Pakistan has been speaking the language of Beijing. Speaking about the issue, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi said that "China cannot remain ignorant towards India's illegal constructions of roads in Ladakh".

Pakistani Army has said that "Indian aggression aimed towards Pakistan will be responded with full capacity and no one should have doubt about this". It's a well-known fact that India never believes in bullying weak neighbours like Pakistan or Nepal and has always acted in self-defence. However, New Delhi never takes bully from anyone, neither from China, who boasts about its fake military might. In Pakistan's case, the country must know that it is no match to India.