After acting in action and serious subjects, Vikram Prabhu will appear in a full-fledged comedy role in his latest movie Pakka. The movie has Nikki Galrani in the female lead with Bindu Madhavi of Bigg Boss Tamil fame enacting an important character.

Newcomer SS Surya has directed Pakka, which also has Soori, Sathish, Anandraj, Singampuli, and others in the cast. It has C Sathya's music, S Saravanan's cinematography, and G Sasikumar's editing.

Story

Pakka is an out-and-out comedy entertainer. Vikram Prabhu plays the role named Dhoni Kumar, a hardcore fan of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Nikki Galrani is Rajini Radha, an ardent follower of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

The hero's encounter with Nikki Galrani and Bindu Madhavi will be narrated with humor and action.

Hype

Pakka has garnered positive vibes with the trailer. With the movie being billed as a comedy entertainer, people will always be curiously looking forward to seeing how the film will entertain them for 2 odd hours.

Will Pakka live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in the viewers' words here: