Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is reportedly joining hands with pro-Khalistan groups to target retired police and Indian Army officers. Earlier, on Monday, a high alert was announced in Pathankot following speculations that a Canada-based Khalistan activist and ISI were launching Project Harvest to carry out a series of attacks.

A Sikh non-profit organisation is reportedly sponsoring air tickets to anyone who is willing to join the Khalistan movement and the security agencies are now investigating whether the group is also a part of Project Harvest, India Today reported.

Security has been tightened in Pathankot, which faced one of the deadliest attacks several years ago. The Pathankot attack was seen as a serious breach of security by a heavily armed group wearing Indian fatigues. Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISI is reportedly once again trying to flare-up tensions in the region by instigating the Sikhs. Even Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had expressed apprehensions that the newly opened Kartarpur corridor may be misused to carry out terrorist activities against India.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had warned his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan that India is not going to tolerate any anti-national activity propelled by Pakistan in Punjab or Jammu and Kashmir. However, credible evidence has emerged of Kashmir-based militant outfits plotting terrorist activities with Khalistan groups.

Since 2018, a series of attacks on police stations and other strategically important locations in the state were carried by Zakir Musa with the help of Kashmiri and Punjab militants.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh added that at least 18 terrorist modules have been dismantled since 2018 with Pakistan as well Kashmir links emerging in almost all the cases. The Khalistan groups called for Referendum 2020 backed by Sikh separatist leaders settled outside India which is also being supported by Pakistan's ISI.

The referendum calls for "liberation of Punjab from the association of India" and openly called for registration in Pakistan which the government later denied.