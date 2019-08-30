Videos and messages of fake Indian security personals committing atrocities against men and women are being spread by Pakistan to not just create disorder in Kashmir but also in the northeast, according to the latest intel reports.

"Pakistan officials are busy shooting videos in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Men camouflaged in uniform of our security forces are seen in these videos doing atrocities on men and women," a senior government official told NDTV.

Fake videos of apparent violence committed by Indian security personnel against civilians in Kashmir is also being to used to instigate insurgent groups and protesters in Nagaland to raise demands of an independent state.

"These messages and videos are being sent in bunches to not only insurgent Naga groups but also activists who have been advocating for Nagaland to become a separate state," a minister revealed.

The spread of misleading videos and messages on the internet have been cited as the main reason behind the contentious communication lockdown in the valley.

"Once internet is restored, Pakistan will try its best to instigate people in Jammu and Kashmir like what they are now doing with insurgents in Nagaland," a security official told the news channel.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier said that the suspension will continue as mobile and internet are "more used by terrorists and Pakistanis" than the people of the state.

The lockdown has been slammed by the public after emerging reports suggested an alarming number of loss of lives due to inability to convey emergencies to medical experts. A doctor identified as Omar Salim Akhtar was recently arrested in Srinagar for speaking to the media about the severe healthcare crisis in the state.

However, on Thursday, mobile phone services in five districts in Jammu - Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch have been restored according to news agency ANI.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have deteriorated over the past few months with an increasing number of intelligence reports suggesting Pakistan-sponsored insurgent attacks that are planned to attack India.

A recent intel report suggested Pakistan is planning to push 100 'hardcore' terrorists from Afghanistan into the Kashmir Valley. Pakistan-based terror groups are planning serial attacks in Kashmir in an attempt to deceive the international community into showing the deteriorating situation in the valley.

Last week, six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists infiltrated into Tamil Nadu via Sri Lanka. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that the Navy, maritime police, state governments and other stakeholders are making sure there is no intrusion from the sea.