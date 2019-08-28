As Pakistanis trend hashtag #BoycottIndianProducts on Twitter, Mahika Sharma trolled Shilpa Shinde for she wanting to visit the neighbouring country and perform there.

In response to Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani started trending the hashtag, threatening to boycott Indian products. This became one of the major trends on Twitter.

While the hashtag was at its peak on Wednesday, actress Mahika Sharma took to Twitter to ridicule former Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde for expressing solidarity to Pakistan and wanting to work there.

Mahika tweeted, "#ShilpaShinde Lol u want to work in #Pakistan and they hv rply for you #BoycottIndianProducts".

Shilpa had earlier supported Mika Singh, who was in controversy for performing in Pakistan soon after the removal of Article 370, which caused major difference between the two nations. While the singer was vehemently criticised, Shilpa stood by his side.

In a video later, Shilpa was also seen boldly saying that no one can ban an artist from performing, and she challenged anyone to stop her from performing in Pakistan.