The killing of the dreaded foreign terrorist Kamran Bhai alias Hanees is a big success for security forces in Kashmir Valley because he was the brain behind selective killings in some parts of south Kashmir.

The dreaded Pakistani terrorist Kamran Bhai was involved in instigating the local youth to target members of the minority community and migrant labourers to create fear among people.

Reports said that a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed early Friday morning in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias "Hanees" The encounter between terrorists and security forces began in the Karen area of the Shopian district early Friday.

"One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area" the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, tweeted. Search operations have been launched, he added.

Killed Pakistani terrorist was active in the Shopian district

According to the police the eliminated Pakistani terrorist was active in different areas of south Kashmir but for the last month, he was focussing on the Shopian district where terrorists targeted members of the minority community in October.

Three persons including one non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit and two migrant labourers were killed by terrorists in the Shopian district in October.

On October 18, two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at non-locals in the Herman area of the Shopian district.

The non-local labourers were identified as Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar. Both the victims are residents of the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were attacked by terrorists when they were asleep in a tin shed. As many as five labourers were sleeping in a shed when a hand grenade was lobbed inside the shed.

That was the second attack by terrorists in the Shopian district on minorities in a week. A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday, October 15. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, was targeted outside his residence.