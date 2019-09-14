Pakistan, on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipur sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan's ceasefire violation prompted strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army.

After two Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in retaliatory firing, Pakistan was forced to raise a white flag at the LoC to retrieve bodies of its soldiers.

A white flag is a symbol to surrender, seek a truce, or a desire to parley. Check the video here:

In the video, Pakistani soldiers can be seen holding a white flag and retreating back with two bodies of their dead soldiers. According to reports, soldier Sepoy Ghulam Rasool of the Pakistan Army was killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army. However, this didn't stop Pakistan. At first, their soldiers tried to recover the body while giving cover fire. Another soldier of the Pakistani Army got killed in their operation. However, their attempts failed multiple times after which the soldiers of their side were forced to raise a white flag.

Earlier on July 30-31, the Pakistan Army had failed to receive the bodies of its soldiers killed in the Keran sector. Even during the Kargil war, Pakistan had refused to take back its soldiers killed after which the Indian Army personnel performed their last rites.