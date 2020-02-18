Pakistani army on Tuesday, February 18 resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes days after a 60-year-old civilian was killed and three others were injured in Pakistani firing at the LoC in the Shahpur sector of Poonch on February 14.

Pak army targets Indian defence positions, civilian areas

According to details, a firing which started in the morning is still going on from both sides. The Pakistan army targeted Indian defence positions and civilian areas with long-range mortars. Sources said Indian army is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.

Multiple ceasefire violations

On Friday night (Feb 14), three houses were partially damaged in shelling by Pakistani Army in the Hira Nagar sector of the Kathua district in J&K.

At least one civilian was killed and 4 others injured after Pakistan violated the ceasefire near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, February 3. The civilian, who was killed, has been identified as Manzor Ahmad.

According to reports, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian defence positions and villages close to the LoC in Kashmir.

Some of the shells landed in the residential areas in which one civilian was killed and 4 others were injured. Some houses were also damaged in the shelling from Pakistan.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression and is responding in equal measure.