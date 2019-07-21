At least three persons were killed and seven others were injured after a suicide attacker hit the front gate of a public hospital inKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Province's Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, on Sunday, July 21.

The bomber attacked patients and employees who were entering the trauma centre of the hospital, the police said.

A hospital official told reporters that the death toll might rise further as three of the injured are in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.