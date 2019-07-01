Punjab police arrested a man from Faridkot city for passing military secrets to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accused had in possession incriminating documents that he had shared with his handlers through WhatsApp.

Hailing from Punjab's Moga district, Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu was staying near the Army cantonment area from where he was taken for questioning by the Indian intelligence agency on Saturday. He was later handed over to the Punjab police, reports Times Now.

Sidhu came in contact with the ISI agents after he visited Pakistan for celebrating Guru Nanak's birth anniversary around four years ago, police officer Yadwinder Singh told NDTV.

"He got in touch with three Pakistani nationals, after which he began sending secret military information to them through WhatsApp," said the officer.

He is charge-sheeted under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1923.

The string of cases related to the residents of Punjab passing military information to the ISI has unravelled in the recent crackdown by the intelligence agencies.

In March, a man hailing from Punjab's Pakistan border region Fazilka was arrested by Amritsar State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) for providing information on the Indian Army units along the Indo-Pak border. The accused confessed that he passed official information to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives over WhatsApp in exchange for money.

Last month, an investigation revealed a Pakistan intelligence agent under the guise of 'Sejal Kapoor' honey trapped Indian defence officials and obtained classified information by making targets install highly advanced spyware software.