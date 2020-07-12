The bank accounts of people associated with banned terror groups Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been restored, including its chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

According to reports, the restoration of bank accounts has taken place following formal approval of the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The bank accounts of Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, Yahya Mujahid and Zafar Iqbal - all connected to these terror groups - have also been restored. All these members of the banned terror outfits are in jail, facing sentences ranging from one to five years.

