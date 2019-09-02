Pakistan on Sunday said it will provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict delivered on July 17.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, in a tweet, said: "Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan."

Earlier, Pakistan had offered consular access on August 1, but with conditions - that one Pakistani official would be present alongside.

On August 2, India had asked Pakistan to provide "unimpeded consular access" to Jadhav, in an environment "free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal", after Islamabad said it has sent a proposal to New Delhi allowing consular access to the Indian national.

The ICJ in its ruling on July 17 had put on continued stay the death sentence handed to Jadhav by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage.

The ICJ had asked Pakistan to immediately inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, and grant India consular access.

The ICJ, in its ruling, asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

