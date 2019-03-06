Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, the Information and Culture Minister in Pakistan's Punjab province, has been sacked by his party after receiving heavy criticism over his hate speech against the Hindu community.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the minister's removal on their official Twitter handle saying that bashing someone's faith should not be a part of any narrative.

The party tweet read, "PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. Bashing someone's faith should not be a part of any narrative. Tolerance is the first and foremost pillar on which Pakistan was built (sic)."

The comments were made by Chohan on February 24 amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers on February 14.

According to reports, Chohan was asked to give his resignation by Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Chohan had apologised saying that his remarks were not towards the Hindu community, but meant for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"CM Usman Buzdar sought an explanation from Chohan regarding his anti-Hindu remarks. There were complaints against Chohan earlier as well owing to which he was sent warnings," ANI reported.

As Hinduism is the second largest religion followed in Pakistan with at least 1.6 per cent of its population, Chohan's remarks have hurt many from the minority community. The PTI government itself has at least seven Hindu members in the National Assembly and four minority members in the Punjab Assembly.