Over 11 years after mistakenly entering India, a man from Pakistan returned home on Sunday. 45-year-old Muhammed Yaseen was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2007 when he accidentally crossed the India-Pakistan border and was detained.

After being detained for over a decade, Muhammed Yaseen was warmly greeted upon his arrival at his native village of Chaahal in the Punjab province of the neighbouring country, as per the Pakistan newspaper Dawn.

Yaseen spoke about the "miserable condition" he and other prisoners, especially Pakistanis, faced in Indian jails, the report added. "I thank Allah Almighty that I have reached back home safely after spending 11 years of my life in an Indian jail," he said.

Meanwhile, the BSF on Saturday handed back an aged Pakistani national to the Punjab Rangers as a goodwill gesture, reports Dawn news. According to Punjab Rangers, 75-year-old Sain Khan had mistakenly entered Indian territory on June 22.

