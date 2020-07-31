One day prior to Eid al-Adha, the Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority (PTA) decided to lift the ban of popular online game PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG) on Thursday (July 30).

The authority said in their official statement to the media that they had a brief meeting with the legal representatives of the online game, Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB) and eventually decided to lift the ban.

"A meeting was held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB). Proxima Beta (PB) representatives briefed the Authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

The Authority expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far, and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

The representative of the company welcomed PTA's feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account. In addition, the company requested PTA to unban PUBG.

Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the compar, the Authority has decided to unban PUBG," read the statement released by PTA.

To end PUBG ban in Pakistan a 'sane approach'

The Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry called the decision to lift the ban on PUBG as a 'sane approach'.

"To end ban on #pubgbaninpakistan is a sane approach, Ban is an extreme measure must be very careful in future, @MinistryofST is very clear that Pakistan must work closely with Tech companies to resolve issues and must not use admin's measures such as ban in such cases," Chaudhry tweeted.

On June 1, PTA had banned PUBG stating that the online game was causing negative impact on Children's physical and psychological health.