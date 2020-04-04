In a rather hilarious and an uncanny incident, China, the now 'fair-weathered' friend of Pakistan, had promised 'top quality' medical aid to Pakistan for fighting the deadly coronavirus infection has ended up sending N95 masks made out of underwear. China actually duped Pakistan as its 'top quality' aid failed to be of any help for Pakistan.

Reporting the news, the anchor of the Pakistani news channel said, "China ne chuna laga diya," which in English means China actually conned us (Pakistan).

This also pointed at the lackadaisical approach of the Pakistani Government as these masks were sent to the hospitals without checking the consignment that came in from China. Pakistan's friend China had promised to send top-quality N-95 masks to the country affected by Coronavirus.

In a Tweet posted by Maj (Retd) Gaurav Arya, it is stated that China sent N95 masks made out of underwear. This was reported by the Pakistan media.

China promised to send top quality N-95 masks to Pakistan. When the consignment landed, Pakistanis found that China had sent masks made of underwear.



Pakistani anchor says "China ne Choona laga diya". — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) April 4, 2020

China urged Pak to open border for allowing flow of medical aid

China had urged Pakistan to open the border between the two countries for one day on Friday for letting the medical supplies and aid get into Pakistan.

The Chinese embassy in a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The governor of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China would like to donate a batch of medical materials to Gilgit-Baltistan." This was reported by an international daily.

The letter further stated that the governor had donated 200,000 ordinary face masks, 2,000 N-95 face masks, five ventilators, 2,000 testing kits and 2,000 medical protective clothes mainly used by doctors and paramedics to fight with the virus. These were all manufactured in China in 2019.

Going by the numbers; on Saturday morning, Pakistan reported 2,686 cases. The Pakistani Army has urged its citizens to be indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

It should be noted that this is not the first time when China has stooped to such a sloppy level. It had sent testing kits to Spain that were useless and were returned back to China earlier this month.

China was the epicentre of coronavirus with several cases and over 3000 deaths reported, which is also being doubted by many as there is mobile phone users' record stating that China lost mobile phone subscribers in millions when it was hit by a coronavirus. However, the mystery remains unsolved.