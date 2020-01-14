A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, security officials said on Tuesday (January 14).

Villagers reportedly captured pictures of a drone on their mobiles.

The BSF personnel opened fire to bring it down. It is said that the drone was spotted twice following which BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion opened fire at it.

The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village near the Shameke border post on Monday night.

Earlier, the sighting of Pakistani drone was observed thrice in the same area in October last year.

Punjab Police seized two highly sophisticated Chinese-made drones on January 10 and arrested a serving armyman and two smugglers belonging to a narco-terror module involved in smuggling of weapons and narcotics across the India-Pakistan border.

The seizures, resulting from targeted and intelligence-led search operations, also included drone batteries, custom-made drone containers, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and the magazine of an INSAS rifle, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta told the media here.

The drones, capable of travelling two-three kms on either side of the border, were reportedly being launched from the Indian side to fly into Pakistan to pick up payloads of narcotics. The gang had apparently already conducted four-five sorties, he said.

(With agency inputs)