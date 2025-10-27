Salman Khan has been embroiled in a major controversy after social media was abuzz with reports claiming that the Pakistan government had placed him on its terror watchlist.

According to several social media posts alleging that the Government of Balochistan has added Salman Khan's name to Pakistan's 'Fourth Schedule' under the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997), which is a list used to monitor individuals suspected of links to extremist or banned organisations, those placed under this schedule are subjected to strict surveillance, travel restrictions, and potential legal scrutiny.

Many Indian media reports claimed that "Actor Salman Khan is a terrorist" for mentioning Balochistan separately at the Riyadh Forum. As the post went viral, netizens had hilarious reactions to the news.

Is the news true or false?

A post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a social user named Nasir Azeem, which was circulated online to support the claim. The document allegedly stated that Salman Khan was added to the list for being an "Azad Balochistan Facilitator."

Fact check

According to a fact check on Pakistan's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's social media handle on X, the claim remains unverified and false.

What did Salman Khan say about Balochistan?

The controversy started after Salman's appearance at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where he, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, spoke about the growing appeal of Indian cinema in the Middle East. During the discussion, Salman mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately.

He said, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."

Salman Khan is currently filming Battle of Galwan and also hosting Weekend Ka Vaar.