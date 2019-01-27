Sarfraz Ahmed has been suspended for his racially-charged commnets directed towards South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the Durban ODI. The ICC made an official statement after the toss which confirmed the development.

Sarfraz was being charged with an offence under the Code, namely;

"Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."

Shoaib Malik leads Pakistan

"We wanted him [Sarfraz], but the incident... we all know what has happened. I don't want to comment about it. But they've given me this opportunity, and I want to do my best," Malik said at the toss.

However, Faf du Plessis revealed that according to him, it was a four-match ban. "We've heard that he's out for four games," he said.

The skipper will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series to follow.

Sarfraz was caught on stump mics passing an offensive and allegedly racial taunt to Andile Phehlukwayo during the 37th over of South Africa's chase in the second ODI on Tuesday. He said in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?" which translates to, "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

The wicket-keeper later said that he was sorry for the comments and that it was not directed at any player in particular and it was not racial.

Faf du Plessis said that he and his side have forgiven him because he said sorry immediately which proves that he regrets the comments.

"When you come to South Africa, you have to be very careful when you make racial comments," du Plessis said. "I am sure he didn't mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be.