Pakistan's escalations continue. Jammu was plunged into darkness late Friday evening following a series of blasts that echoed across the region. The blasts, a result of cross-border shelling by Pakistan, have heightened tensions along the border. This incident comes in the wake of escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, following India's strikes under Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which successfully destroyed multiple terror hideouts across Pakistan and PoK.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to confirm the situation and issue an urgent advisory to residents. "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," J&K CM posted. He also shared an image of Jammu city in darkness, with a caption that quickly went viral: "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

In a direct appeal to the public, the Chief Minister called for calm and vigilance: "It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu, please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories, and we will get through this together."

The Army said drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba and in Pathankot in Punjab. The army also said the air defence operation has been started, and the drones are now being engaged. It is also reported that cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab also plunged into darkness as a precautionary measure. In Haryana, the cities of Ambala and Panchkula; Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Firozpur in Punjab, and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan reported have reported a blackout.

Warming sirens were also heard in Srinagar city and some visuals have also shown that a blackout has been imposed.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed across Jammu, and multiple checkpoints have been reinforced. The district administration has activated emergency protocols, and drone surveillance is reportedly underway to assess threats and damage.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the psychological impact of the blackout and repeated explosions has been significant. Markets shut early, and public transport came to a halt as fear and uncertainty gripped the city.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are expected to hold a press briefing later tonight.

CM Abdullah's Response and Security Measures

On Friday, CM Omar Abdullah drove to Jammu city after Thursday's failed missile and drone strikes by Pakistan. He enquired about the well-being of the injured being treated at the government medical college hospital. The CM also went to the camps to find out about the relief being provided to people moved out of the vulnerable areas. Pakistan troops have also started heavy mortar shelling in the Jammu and Samba area of the border in Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor's Interaction with Soldiers

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with soldiers at Baramulla. He paid a visit to frontline soldiers in the Baramulla and Uri sectors. The Lieutenant Governor, who addressed and interacted with the soldiers stationed near the LoC, asked them: How is the Josh? His question met with an energetic High, Saheb! from the troops, echoing the mood of soldiers' readiness to destroy the enemy.