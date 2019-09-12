Indian intelligence agencies recently cracked some code words being used by the Pakistan Army and various terrorist groups based there to communicate with militants in Jammu and Kashmir in order to create violence in the region, sources said.

It has been learnt that the code words were being sent through FM transmission stations installed on the Line Of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the signs used for communication were Jaish-e-Mohammad (66/88), Lashkar-e-Taiba (A3) and Al Badr (D9).

The communications were being made through the "Qaumi Taranah", the national anthem of Pakistan, for almost a week after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 following which landline, mobile phone and internet networks were snapped in the region.

The "Qaumi Taranah" versions were being used very actively and was run by both the Pakistan Army and terrorist organisations through the FM transmission stations to send messages to there handlers and cadres in Jammu and Kashmir.

The very high frequency (VHF) radio stations were sending signals near the LoC with India by playing the "Qaumi Taranah" and these signals were also being used by the LeT, JeM and Al Badr to communicate with their local cadres in Jammu and Kashmir, the intelligence inputs said.

Sources said that the VHF messages were being received by the terrorists near the LoC and they were circulating those to create violence and even mislead people in the nearby villages.

The Pakistan Army was also shifting the existing FM transmission stations in PoK closer to the LoC. The 10 Corps Commander of the Pakistan Army entrusted the Signal Corps with this work, said sources, adding that the move by Pakistan was aimed at pushing terrorists into India.