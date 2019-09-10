Eight Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir's Sopore district. The arrested terrorists were involved in threatening and intimidation of locals traders against reopening their shops in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

The terrorists, identified as Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir, were distributing and pasting posters filled with threats and circulating them to instil fear among the people and disrupt peace in the Kashmir Valley.

News agency ANI reported that the posters were circulated on the instructions of three other Lashkar terrorists. The J&K Police have recovered the computers and other accessories used for drafting and publishing of the pamphlets.

Sopore terrorist attack

The arrest comes days after three people including a baby girl were injured after terrorists fired ruthlessly in Dangerpora area of Sopore district. "In a merciless act of terrorism, terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl, Usma Jan, at Dangerpora village of Sopore," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

In a related development, an infiltration bid by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, the Indian Army said. A video has been released by the Army in which bodies of the BAT personnel and terrorists and their equipment can be seen.

#WATCH: Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT(Border Action Team) squad along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kupwara in the 1st week of Aug. Bodies of eliminated Pakistani Army regulars/terrorists along with equipment seen in video.#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/kXKsJskVs0 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Centre to spend $130 bn to modernise military

As India continues to face complex security threats, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has firmed up a mega plan to spend $130 billion to bolster combat capability of the armed forces in the next five to seven years, reports news agency PTI.

According to official sources, the government has decided on a broad plan to speed up the modernisation of the Army, Navy and the Air Force under which a range of critical weapons, missiles, fighter jets, submarines and warships will be procured in the next few years.