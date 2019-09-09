The Indian Army has warned of a possible terror attack in the South Indian states, especially in Kerala on Monday, September 9.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) for Kerala, Loknath Behera, has asked the state police to stay vigil and have issued alerts to all the districts across the state following the Army's warning.

"An alert has been issued to all districts of the state, following Army's warning of a terror attack. Police across the state have been directed to maintain vigil at public places," said DGP Behra.

According to the reports, the Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General SK Saini said that they have received inputs over a possible terror attack in Southern and peninsular India after abandoned boats were found recently at Sir Creek area at the western border of India and Pakistan.

Lieutenant General Saini said that the Army have undertaken measures for capacity building and capability development in the region, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception. "We are taking precautions to ensure that the designs of inimical elements or the terrorists are thwarted," he added.