Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentence awarded to a Brigadier and 14 years of rigorous punishment for a Lieutenant General on charges of leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies.

The officials have been identified as Brigadier Raja Rizwan (retired) and Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal (retired). A civilian physician named Dr Wasim Akram has also been awarded death sentence.

The officials were tried "on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security" under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and the Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

The Director General of ISPR, Major General Asif Masoor, had confirmed the arrests of the officials in a press conference, Geo News reported. "Please keep in mind that if we have been able to get them and identify the issue, it is a success," he had said.

According to Amnesty International, 14 prisoners were executed and more than 250 were sentenced to death in Pakistan last year. Around 4,864 prisoners were known to be under sentence of death at the end of 2018.