Pakistan Air Force, F16 fighter aircraft, crashed near Jinnah Stadium near Shakarparian, Islamabad on Wednesday, March 11. The incident occurred during the rehearsal of March 23 flypast parade. Security forces have surrounded the area and rescue ambulances have reached the site, according to reports. There are no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths.

Rescue operation underway, no deaths confirmed so far

According to sources, the plane crashed near the Chanda Tara jungle located in the area. The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed, the air force said. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, the PAF said.

"We are ascertaining the losses," the spokesman said. The type and make of the aircraft was not immediately clear.

Watch:

A #PAF Fighter Plane crashed near parade ground in Islamabad during rehearsals for 23rd March Parade. Rescue Sources Told. #PlaneCrash #Breaking #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/EaXpod71w7 — Faiz Paracha (@fezi22) March 11, 2020

(More details awaited)