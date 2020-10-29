Pakistani diplomats and authorities had to face embarrassment at the hands of Indian social media users after a Pakistani online event, which was giving an anti-India narrative, was hacked.

The hackers played pro-Hindu and nationalistic songs on the video conference, which was organised on Zoom.

Infantry Day

The event that was organised by Pakistanis to remember the day of the so-called 'Indian occupation of Kashmir' was observed on October 27.

The other side of the story states that on this day, the first battalion of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army had reached Srinagar for stopping Pashtun tribal intruders from invading Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian forces were successful in stopping Pakistani tribes from unleashing their terror in Kashmir and Indians celebrate this day as the 'Infantry Day'.

On Tuesday, a group of Pakistani diplomats were discussing the so-called '72 Years of Indian Occupation of Kashmir'. CJ Werleman, who is a US-based pro-Islamists sympathiser, was a part of the meet.

Ek hi naara, Ek hi naam, Jai Shree Ram Jai Shree Ram": Pakistanis enraged

As the meeting progressed, the pro-Indian accounts made every single attempt to disrupt Pakistani diplomats from speaking lies on Kashmir issue. Indian users raided the meet and also played several Hindu songs.

The first song that was played during the meet was on Lord Hanuman, which was around 16:55 mins into the meeting. This took the Pakistani diplomats by surprise as they could not figure out the source of these songs.

The meet's host Malik Nadeem Abid realised that it was some Indian groups that were trying to sabotage the meet and he stated that he knew this was bound to happen. Another song was played at around the 47th minute "Ek hi naara, Ek hi naam, Jai Shree Ram Jai Shree Ram".

The song continued playing for the next two minutes and the Pakistanis went silent when this was happening. Meanwhile, the enraged Pakistani participants continued to lament over what was happening and blamed India of doing this to hide their 'atrocities in Kashmir'.

At the 50th minute, a burqa-clad woman, was seen on the meet and urged to stop the meeting as they failed to stop the Indian groups from telecasting Hindu songs during their event.