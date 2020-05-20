For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, May 20 Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation at about 9.30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Degwar sector of the Poonch district.

'Indian army is retaliating befittingly'

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly", the spokesman said. This is the fourth ceasefire violation on the LoC by Pakistan during the last three days.

Lives of hundreds of people living along the LoC in J&K get shattered each time shells start raining in these areas.

Civilian lives, their cattle, homes and agricultural fields are at the highest risk during such cross border hostilities.