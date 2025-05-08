Pak tried to hit Indian military targets last night, were neutralised: Women officers tell the nation

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the two women officers of the Indian Armed Forces whose briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' made a global statement, made a fresh appearance before the press on Thursday, to inform about Pakistan's misadventures on the intervening night of May 7/8 and how they were thwarted by Indian defence system.

"On the night of 07-08 May, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. They were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems," Colonel Qureshi told the press.

She further pointed to discovery of Pakistani projectiles and said: "The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks."

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi further informed that the Pakistanis were made to pay for their brazen attempt to attack Indian military targets.

"Air Defence System in Lahore was neutralized this morning by the Indian armed forces," she, while informing that the Indian response was in the same domain and with same intensity as that of Pakistan.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the nation about Pakistan's repeated ceasefire violations at the border and about increased intensity of firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

She said that Pakistan's provocations are being responded to by the Army in equal measure and also informed that sixteen lives have been lost on the Indian side.

"Pakistan increased the intensity of its firing and was using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt," she stated.

(With inputs from IANS)