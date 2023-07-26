The security agencies have sounded alert in different parts of the Jammu region as Pakistan's Intelligence Operatives (PIO) are calling students and sending messages on WhatsApp numbers asking them to join groups by sharing OTPs. All schools including private institutions have been directed to issue necessary advisories to students to remain vigilant against the nefarious designs of Pakistani agencies.

Under the guise of education advisors, Pakistan's Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) are especially focussing on students of Army schools functioning in different parts of Jammu province. During interaction with students of Army schools, these callers are trying to seek regarding their family members and a number of students in the schools.

Sources said that the students of various schools in Jammu are receiving calls or WhatsApp messages from Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) from these numbers 8617321715 and 9622262167.

Sources said that the callers are posing as school teachers, asking for information, and sending OTPs to join the groups.

"These suspected PIOs are calling and sending messages by initially giving reference of someone known and then asking the students to join new class groups by sharing OTP," sources added.

On calls, sources revealed that PIOs are also asking about the details of the father's job, school routine, and timings along with other questions pertaining to uniforms and teachers' names.

"Schools and colleges have been requested to sensitize teachers and students and if required dissolve all groups and make new ones," they said adding that the messages can come from other numbers also with changed modes operandi.

"The message has been given by the respective Principals to parents to exercise caution amongst them," sources said.

Army schools asked to create fresh social media groups

As a precautionary measure, security agencies have directed the management of all Army schools to abolish the existing social media groups and create fresh groups.

Social media groups of schools were created during the COVID period to take online classes for students. Pakistani Intelligence Operatives have managed to get contacts of some of these groups.