With the rise in crimes against political workers and Panches in the valley, Pakistan-sponsored newly formed terror outfit called - The Resistance Front (TRF) has attempted to terrorise people of the Valley and spread their propaganda once again.

This time the terror outfit released a list of 62 names which include political workers, sarpanch, and police personnel among others on social media platforms threatening attacks if they don't quit. The list was issued by the media cell of the newly formed terrorist group.

The terror outfit not only issued names but also attached a threatful note calling the 62 people 'double charactered and traitors'. The note read:

Other attacks in the Valley by the terror outfit TRF

Previously, in June, 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) had threatened to kill all Indian civilians who are not from Kashmir and plan to settle in the valley.

They also claimed responsibility for the assassination of a Kashmiri Pandit elected representative of a local body in Kashmir, 40-year-old Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita.

Posters of the Resistance Front have surfaced in Kashmir Valley before and in its posters, the group has called for attacks on "Indian security forces, pro-India politicians and every Kashmiri who collaborates with the Indian state.

The outfit, which is mostly a propaganda cell of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been unsuccessfully claiming that it is secular and native, ever since it came into existence a few months ago.

(Awaiting quotes from officials)